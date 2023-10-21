39-year-old WWE star building to become the newest member of The Bloodline after recent return should be her next move, says Bin Hamin

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin urged Nia Jax to push to join The Bloodline after her recent WWE return.

Jax initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2014. She had a seven-year run, during which she held the RAW Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Title. However, she was released from her contract in 2021. After nearly two years of absence, The Irresistible Force returned to WWE last month.

Speaking on The Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin addressed the criticism Jax has been receiving since her return. He urged her to ignore it and focus on politicking to join The Bloodline.

"Get it out of your life if it's really doing that much to you because your return means more to your future that way. She should be politicking and building to join The Bloodline and become that instead of just being solo," he said. [From 47:26 to 47:40]

What did Nia Jax say about her WWE return?

On the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax returned to attack Raquel Rodriguez and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She will now compete in a Fatal Five-way Match for The Eradicator's title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with After the Bell, the former RAW Women's Champion opened up about her WWE return.

"I started watching the product again to see how things were going. There was so much new talent I could work with. Hearing the reaction at the Rumble, knowing people still remember the Nia Jax character, I was like, 'I wonder if my character could help any of these new girls.' I'm not saying I'm some guru, but I know that Nia Jax is a great heel. I believe that every babyface needs an incredible heel to feed off of," said Jax. [H/T: Fightful]

