Real-life Bloodline member sends a cryptic message after The Rock officially joins Roman Reigns' faction

The Rock made his alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline official on WWE SmackDown last week. Following this interesting turn of events, Zilla Fatu took to social media to send a cryptic message.

Zilla is the son of late WWE star Umaga and a part of the legendary Anoa'i/ Fatu family. He made his pro wrestling debut last year in July in the Reality of Wrestling promotion, which is owned by Booker T. However, the star ended up leaving the promotion just after a few weeks reportedly due to 'irreconcilable differences.' In a surprising turn of events, Zilla recently revealed that after 'heartfelt discussions,' he and Booker T have agreed to work together again.

The rising star seems to be keeping up with The Bloodline saga in WWE which saw The Rock officially join hands with Roman Reigns and co. on SmackDown this past Friday. Zilla took to Twitter/X to post a picture of himself, with The Bloodline's signature emoticon and a thumbs down emoticon.

Expand Tweet

Veteran feels The Rock joined Bloodline to weaken them from the inside and will betray Roman Reigns

The Rock and Roman Reigns looked set to clash at this WrestleMania but things changed at the kickoff show a few days back as Cody Rhodes reclaimed his main event spot. The American Nightmare's decision ultimately led to The Brahma Bull turning heel after 21 years and joining hands with The Tribal Chief.

However, Attitude Era star The Blue Meanie believes that this is all a ruse and The Great One is in cahoots with Cody Rhodes. The former WWE star also added that he feels Rock has joined The Bloodline to weaken them from the inside and will cost his cousin at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

With Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes in a huge rematch at WrestleMania XL, it's still unclear what would The Rock do at the event. There are speculations of The Great One joining forces with his cousin to take on Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare in a tag team match on Night One. However, there has been no confirmation of that so far.