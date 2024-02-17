The Rock joined The Bloodline on behalf of 38-year-old star; will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, feels veteran

The Rock and Roman Reigns were present on SmackDown last night where the former cemented his heel turn and joined forces with The Bloodline.

However, wrestling veteran The Blue Meanie (real name Brian Heffron) believes that The Brahma Bull has a major surprise in store for WrestleMania 40.

The Rock returned to WWE for another run a few weeks back on SmackDown where he seemingly convinced Cody Rhodes to give up his WrestleMania XL spot. However, The American Nightmare changed his mind and declared at the media event last week that he would once again face Roman Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals. The surprising turn of events did not sit well with Rock who ended up slapping the former AEW EVP.

The Rock also aligned with Roman Reigns and the two were present on SmackDown last night where The Great One brutally insulted the live crowd and promised Cody Rhodes wouldn't walk out as a champion at WrestleMania 40.

However, The Blue Meanie believes that this is all a swerve and the Hollywood star would end up costing his cousin at WrestleMania 40. The former WWE star stated that he has a feeling that Rock is secretly working with Cody Rhodes.

Check out Meanie's post below:

The Blue Meanie was a prominent name during the Attitude Era and wrestled in various promotions. He also showed up in AEW in 2021 on an episode of Dark: Elevation.

WWE veteran was impressed with The Rock's and The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown

The Rock showed up as a heel on WWE programming for the first time in nearly 21 years on SmackDown last night. The Brahma Bull displayed why he is one of the greatest promos in pro wrestling history as he insulted the crowd and Cody Rhodes in his typical Hollywood fashion.

Rock also made his alliance with The Bloodline official and ended the segment with his iconic catchphrase, adding a little twist. The promo was also praised by Dutch Mantell during his latest appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"That was a good way to end it. They included The Bloodline in the catchphrase and that was a good way to end it."

Expand Tweet

With Roman Reigns set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, it's still unclear what's in store for The Rock. The Brahma Bull has previously stated that he will likely make an in-ring return at the event. However, his opponent is still unknown.