  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • Real-life Bloodline member sends a heartfelt message to Jimmy Uso following WWE SmackDown

Real-life Bloodline member sends a heartfelt message to Jimmy Uso following WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 15, 2025 12:15 GMT
Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso has seen better days on WWE SmackDown when he was with The Bloodline. However, Big Jim still has immense support from the fans and his family. Today, he received a heartfelt message from his wife Naomi on Valentine's Day.

Ad

Jimmy Uso started his journey as a singles competitor in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in 2023 when he turned his back on Jey Uso. However, it was not until recently that he truly stepped out of The Bloodline's shadow and away from their storylines on Friday Night SmackDown.

Love was in the air as superstars and veterans were celebrating Valentine's Day, which coincidentally occurred during an episode of WWE SmackDown. After the show, Naomi showered her husband with love as she uploaded backstage pictures of them celebrating with a positive caption for Big Jim.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I love me some Big Jim #SmackDown #ValentinesDay @WWEUsos," Naomi wrote.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

WWE's Naomi recalls getting confused between Jey and Jimmy Uso

In their early days, it was hard for people to differentiate between Jey and Jimmy as the twins had similar looks and styles. It was common to get confused and Naomi has also fallen for the twin magic.

In an interview on WittyWhittier's YouTube channel, Naomi recalled the time she was confused between Jimmy and Jey Uso backstage during a WWE show and The Usos still tease her about it to this day.

Ad
"Yes. There was one. It was real quick, and I wasn't paying attention. Earlier in their careers, they [The Usos] used to look a lot more alike... Now, they have very distinctive tattoos and stuff, and they look different. There was one time when they were in the hallway, and I was talking to somebody, and I turned around and hit Joshua [Jey] on the b*tt. I thought it was John [Jimmy], and they both turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' They still mess with me about that, and I was so mortified and disgusted," Naomi said.
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Naomi and Jey have won gold as singles competitors and it'll be interesting to see if Big Jim could do the same in the coming months.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी