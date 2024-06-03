Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to Jey Uso amid WWE absence

Jey Uso has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Gunther in the King of the Ring tournament. On social media recently, he shared a video with his son Jeyce.

After his unsuccessful attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash: France, Jey entered the King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Finn Balor in the opening round before handing Ilja Dragunov his first main roster loss. The former Bloodline member eventually lost in the semi-final.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey shared a video of him hitting mitts with his son hours before this week's Monday Night RAW.

"1 AM - 'DAD WANNA HIT MITTS?'" - wrote Jey.

Jey Uso discussed his current WWE character

Jey Uso recently discussed his current WWE character and how Bret Hart inspired him.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Jey stated that he "stole" his character's idea from The Hitman. He said:

"There was an old commercial with Bret Hart. Do you remember it? That commercial came on and he had the pink glasses. I'm automatically 'Light bulb.' Like I need blue ones. I need the exact same ones but blue. Remember, it had the rubber strap on here and it was like very flimsy? I wanted that whole look. I wanted that. We couldn't get it but kind of took it a little bit to make it mine. But I stole the whole idea from Bret Hart."

Jey Uso could reunite with his brother Jimmy, who was recently booted out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer has recruited Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into The Bloodline and has been in charge of the faction.

Backstage at Backlash: France, Jey was confronted by the new Bloodline. It remains to be seen what plans are in store for the 38-year-old upon his return.

