Real-life Bloodline member sends a message after Naomi's WrestleMania 41 match is confirmed

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a historic event for fans to remember. Naomi will be facing Jade Cargill at The Show of Shows, as announced on SmackDown, to settle their score. Real-life Bloodline member and Naomi's father-in-law Rikishi sent a message after her match for 'Mania was announced.

Ad

The mystery of Jade Cargill's attacker finally ended when she returned at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and attacked Naomi, revealing her as the attacker. After weeks of build-up, it was announced on this week's SmackDown that the two women will face each other in Las Vegas for WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Instagram story to congratulate both women on their match. He shared the match graphic with a praying hands emoji and tagged them.

Ad

Trending

Check out the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

This will be the first time a Women's singles match will take place at WrestleMania without a championship being defended. After months of animosity, fans are excited to see the two women go head to head.

Naomi shares video of bad swelling from Cargill's attack

Jade Cargill attacked her WrestleMania opponent on this week's episode of SmackDown from Chicago. She jumped The Glow from behind while she was making her entrance toward the ring before her match against B-Fab. She then attacked her again after the match.

Ad

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the two would go head-to-head at WrestleMania after the attack.

Cargill received the announcement well as she pointed toward the WrestleMania sign. After the show, the former Women's Champion took to her X to share a video of her revealing swelling on her forehead, potentially from Cargill's attack.

"Receipts are coming #pwc ⚠️ #SmackDown," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The two will finally face off against each other at WrestleMania in a historic match. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the show of shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More