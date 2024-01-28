Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to Naomi after her WWE return

Naomi returned to WWE after nearly two years when she showed up as the second entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Following her comeback, Jacob Fatu sent her a message.

The former Women's Champion walked out of WWE along with her then-tag team partner and fellow Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in May 2022. The two were not seen in the Stamford-based promotion after that, opting to look for other career avenues after a creative dispute with the company.

Under Triple H's reign as the Chief Content Officer, WWE has not been shy of acknowledging other wrestling companies. That was the case again on Saturday night as Naomi and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace showed up during the Women's Rumble match.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion showed up at the second spot and lasted for an hour and two minutes before she was eliminated by Jade Cargill. Following the match, Jacob Fatu, who is also a member of the Anoa'i family tree, sent her an encouraging message.

"@TheTrinity_Fatu DID YA THANG SIS 💯 #RoyalRumble," Jacob Fatu tweeted.

What has Naomi been up to since walking out of WWE?

Naomi made her IMPACT Wrestling debut as Trinity Fatu on the April 28, 2023, tapings which aired on May 4. She had a confrontation with then Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace.

She emerged victorious in her first match against KiLynn King, and her first pay-per-view win came against Gisele Shaw at Under Siege. At Slammiversary in July, she defeated the Virtuosa via submission to win the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

She successfully defended the title against Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James before the company was rebranded to TNA once again. At Hard to Kill 2024, Trinity lost the TNA Knockouts World Championship to Jordynne Grace.

Having returned to her previous stomping grounds at Royal Rumble, could this lead to a full-time return for the former Women's Tag Team Champion?

