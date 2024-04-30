Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to a top WWE champion and it's not Cody Rhodes

A real-life member of The Bloodline sent out a message to the newly-crowned WWE NXT Champion, Trick Williams. The latter finally won the NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin', dethroning Ilja Dragunov.

In the past, he came close to winning the NXT Championship but could not beat The Mad Dragon. This time around, things were quite different for the 29-year-old. On Instagram, Williams posted a one-word message dedicated to Dragunov after his move to Monday Night RAW. Reacting to it, Zilla Fatu commented with the blood drop emoji.

In 2021, Williams signed with WWE and was assigned to the Performance Center. After forming Trick Melo Gang with Carmelo Hayes, Williams became one of the hottest acts on the developmental brand.

Williams is also a former NXT North American Champion. He won the title after beating Dominik Mysterio in September 2023. Unfortunately, his reign ended three days later, as he lost the title back to Mysterio, courtesy of an interference from The Judgment Day.

Konnan and Disco Inferno defended WWE star Trick Williams from Dave Meltzer's comments

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently criticized Trick Williams for his in-ring abilities.

However, wrestling veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno defended the newly crowned NXT Champion. Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan called the NXT sensation a star.

"He's [Trick Williams] green, but he looks like a star. Not everybody looks like a star. He dresses like a star, okay? A lot of people do dress like a star over there. How many people do you come out and they [fans] singing your song? Seth Rollins, you know? A couple of guys, right? Sami. So that, 'Whoop that trick! Whoop that trick!' he comes out to that, and he has good matches with great wrestlers. Yeah, he's green; big deal! I think this guy has a tremendous upside!" he said.

WWE is yet to confirm Williams' first feud as NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see how the newly-crowned champion fares in his title reign.