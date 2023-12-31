Real-life bloodline member sends a message to "Uce" CM Punk

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member, Rikishi sent a message to CM Punk following their interaction at a live event in Los Angeles.

At the recently concluded live event at Madison Square Garden, Punk made his return to in-ring action. He defeated Dominik Mysterio, pinning him after hitting the Go To Sleep.

Backstage at WWE's final show of the year, Punk was greeted by Rikishi. Taking to Instagram, the real-life bloodline member welcomed back The Best in the World.

"Welcome Home Uce.." wrote Rikishi.

Vince Russo believes that Seth Rollins could go over CM Punk

Vince Russo made a bold claim regarding CM Punk, stating that The Best in the World should be in contention to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated that there are chances of Seth Rollins potentially beating Punk if the two men cross paths next year. Russo said:

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk, because that's gonna be the big test, bro,"

Punk recently signed with Monday Night RAW and was immediately confronted by Rollins. The two men went back and forth in a promo battle. The former WWE Champion also took a dig at Rollins with a one-word message on social media.

