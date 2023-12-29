Massive twist in store for CM Punk in WWE, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

While CM Punk has had a stellar return to WWE, a veteran believes his comeback story may have a disappointing twist ahead.

The Second City Saint was immediately in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins upon his reappearance at Survivor Series, planting the seeds for a rivalry. This soon turned into a full-fledged feud, with both men making it clear that they would soon be facing off if Punk managed to win Royal Rumble.

Punk has also proclaimed that he would win the Rumble to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained why the Chicago Native could not lose the Royal Rumble. However, the veteran also stated that Seth Rollins might come out on top eventually.

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

Another veteran believes WWE is being cautious with CM Punk

Given CM Punk's controversial past in AEW, Konnan thinks that WWE is in no hurry to pit him in a high-profile feud against Roman Reigns anytime soon.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained that the company may be testing out the waters with CM Punk for now.

"That gives you time to see what his attitude is, if he's professional and all that. I wouldn't rush him into something. Like, 'Oh, let's try to do something' before he does something stupid." [From 02:22 to 02:35]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the former world champion in WWE.

