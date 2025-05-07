Real-life Bloodline member sends a one-word message as Championship reign continues

A real-life member of The Bloodline dropped a one-word message as he continued his title reign. The Anoa'i Family of wrestling continues to grow, with several members thriving on the independent circuit.

Zilla Fatu is the son of WWE legend Umaga, who is the brother of Hall of Famer Rikishi and Tonga Kid. This means Zilla is the cousin of Jey and Jimmy Uso, as well as Jacob Fatu. He began his wrestling career in 2023, training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

The 25-year-old Bloodline family member mainly performs for ROW, House of Glory, and 4th Rope Wrestling. He's the current HOG Crown Jewel Champion and 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, 4th Rope Wrestling shared an image of their world champion. Zilla Fatu has been the champion of the promotion for 186 days and counting. He reposted the photo, dropping a one-word caption and a drop of blood emoji.

"🩸 ONE," Zilla tweeted.

Zilla Fatu last defended the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship at the Heels Have Eyes: For The Culture event co-promoted with GCW. Zilla defeated Josh Bishop in a Steel Cage match to retain his title.

Zilla Fatu chooses the side of The Bloodline he wants to join

At the height of the feud between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline late last year, Zilla Fatu went to Busted Open Radio and was asked which side he would join if he had a choice.

"I'm gonna have to go with team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns. Obviously, everybody knows me and Jacob teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he's been acting crazy. That's not the Jacob I know. But he's been acting crazy. And then you got Solo, which I've been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad's house. And for him to try to take my dad's (finishing) move or whatever, I don't like that. So I'm gonna go with OTC, I'm gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I'm there," Zilla said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

With his age and pedigree, it might be only a matter of time before WWE brings in Zilla Fatu to continue his family's legacy.

