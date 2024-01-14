Real-life Bloodline member sends Rikishi an 8-word message amid WWE return rumors

A former WWE champion and real-life Bloodline member sent WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi a message ahead of her rumored return at Royal Rumble.

The name in question is Trinity Fatu (Naomi). The former SmackDown Women's Champion last appeared on WWE television over a year and a half ago. After walking out during an episode of RAW in May 2022, she eventually departed the company.

Although she later joined TNA, recent rumors suggested the 36-year-old is returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Some even predicted she could join her husband, Jimmy Uso, in The Bloodline.

Trinity's father-in-law, Hall of Famer Rikishi, recently posted photos of himself in a suit on his Instagram account. The former SmackDown Women's Champion commented on the post.

"I know where my hubby get it from 😍," she wrote.

Trinity seemingly bid farewell to TNA fans ahead of rumored WWE return

In April 2023, Trinity debuted in TNA. About three months later, the 36-year-old defeated Deonna Purrazzo to capture the TNA Knockouts Women's Championship at the Slammiversary PPV.

After holding the championship for over 180 days, Trinity lost her Knockouts Women's Title to Jordynne Grace last night at Hard to Kill. After the match, the former champion broke down in tears as she seemingly bid farewell to TNA fans.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed Trinity's possible return to the Stamford-based company on his Gigantic Pop podcast. He revealed he wants to see her square off against Bianca Belair.

"They're just both such freakishly, oh my God! Their athleticism is off the freaking chart. Like, I'm not exaggerating here. People give, like, NBA players the credit and wide receivers and tight ends special positions as being like the best all-around athletes. I'm telling you, both of those women are the best all-around athletes–guy or girl–I've seen. Just insanely, naturally, athletically gifted. I'd kill to see those two wrestle," he said.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo also expressed his desire to see the former TNA Knockouts Women's World Champion go head-to-head against The EST.

