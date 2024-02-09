Real-life Bloodline member sends a three-word message after The Rock and Roman Reigns' controversial press conference

The Rock and Roman Reigns created a lot of buzz in the professional wrestling industry after the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

In a shocking turn of events, The Rock aligned himself with Reigns and also ended up slapping Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, meanwhile, chose Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent and was backed up by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Taking to social media, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i reacted to The Rock, highlighting The Bloodline family tree during the WrestleMania XL press conference.

Courtesy of his Instagram story, Lance sent a three-word message:

"What a Family" wrote Lance

Check out a screengrab of Lance's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Lance Anoa'i wants to cross paths with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in a dream match

Lance Anoa'i previously opened up about his aspirations and discussed the possibility of joining WWE.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Lance stated that there have never been any discussions of him ever joining WWE. He said:

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself, and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go."

Expand Tweet

Lance further stated that he wants to cross paths with Roman Reigns in a multi-man tag team match also featuring The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu:

"We need Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], and Roman [Reigns], versus me, Jacob [Fatu], and Jey Uso. There's my dream match."

Currently, WWE is the home of several top Anoa'i family members, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Naomi, Tamina, The Rock, and his daughter, Ava.

Would you like to see more members of the Anoa'i family join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE