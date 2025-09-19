Real-life Bloodline member sets major career goal ahead of WrestleMania 42

A popular real-life Bloodline member recently opened up about his goal ahead of WrestleMania 42. The star wants to do something he has never done in his 15 years in the Stamford-based promotion.WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso is among the most decorated tag team wrestlers on the roster. The former member of The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has won eight tag team titles alongside twin brother Jey Uso. However, the 40-year-old has yet to hold a singles championship.Speaking to Fox News Daily, Jimmy Uso revealed that he would love to win a singles championship. Uso pointed out that he has been a tag team wrestler for most of his WWE career, even after splitting with his brother.&quot;I would love to have a singles title, just to say that I’ve done it. I’ve been in tag team, still in tag team. Even when my brother went to RAW, I went with Solo [Sikoa]. We tagged together, and I kinda just stayed with them. I’ve always been in the tag-team scene with anybody, with everybody, especially lately, especially after me any brother split brands. That would definitely be a bucket list for me just to say I’ve held a singles championship,&quot; Uso said.Jimmy Uso added that Naomi would have given birth to their child before WrestleMania 42, and he was very excited about it. Uso noted that although he would love to have a singles title by that time, he would not be salty if it did not happen.&quot;By WrestleMania, our baby should be here. So, that’s another thing I’m excited about. The world is a lot more different to me these last months. With my wife, with the big announcement and where were are today, how life really changed in the blink of an eye for us and our family. So, by April, I’d love to have a singles run, if not, it’s all love. But my favorite part is ‘Mania because I know our little, whatever we’re having, he or she will be here and I’m excited. This ‘Mania is going to be very exciting for me,&quot; Uso added. [H/T: Fox News]Jimmy Uso is all set to team up with another real-life Bloodline memberJimmy Uso last teamed up with his twin brother, Jey Uso, in a televised match six months ago. The real-life Bloodline members wrestled A-Town Down Under on the March 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Usos emerged victorious at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.Jimmy and Jey are all set to team up one more time to face The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The two teams will lock horns with each other at WWE Wrestlepalooza.Only time will tell if the real-life members of The Bloodline can outperform the members of The Vision at the upcoming premium live event.Who do you think will win the tag team match? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!