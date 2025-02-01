Real-life Bloodline member sets the seal on WWE star Jimmy Uso's "transition" in 2025

Jimmy Uso will enter the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble. Like many of his peers, Jimmy has become a solo competitor on Friday nights. The WrestleMania main eventer's father Rikishi believes he will become a huge fan-favorite in 2025.

Big Jim rejoined the weekly shows in early October last year as the last remaining Bloodline member on Roman Reigns' side. Uso helped Reigns prevail over his younger brother Solo Sikoa's gang on the RAW Netflix premiere. In January, Jimmy wrestled Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens on SmackDown in singles matches.

Rikishi praised Sikoa on his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, before getting into detail about Jimmy Uso. The retired WWE Hall of Famer feels Big Jim would eventually be competition to his 'YEET' Man twin, Jey Uso, on the rival brand:

"You mark my words. Jimmy [Uso] is going to be a fan-favorite, household, singles competitor, in due time. While he is out there, he is smart enough to find out what works, and then he is going to bring that to television. It will be off to the rails. Who's got the biggest selling merchandise — the YEET Man or Big Jim?" [From 25:18 onwards]

After Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa earlier this month, The Tribal Chief took some time off. He is scheduled for the Rumble this Saturday, where he could clash with his cousin Jimmy.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has high praise for Jimmy Uso

On a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. singled out and praised Jimmy Uso.

Prinze Jr. claimed Big Jim is a better promo than his twin brother Jey. He feels that the SmackDown star has massively improved and it is only a matter of time before he morphs into his own as a credible headliner.

The former writer addressed the Uso twins' tremendous work of late:

"And now Jimmy — we can get into SmackDown later but — Jimmy is now having that similar vibe now that he is healthy. And his promos from backstage I thought were better than Jey's entrance, because he's got everybody hyped up. Both those guys are doing great f**king work," Freddie Prinze Jr. said.

As seen in the clip above, Jimmy Uso was wrestling The Prizefighter ahead of the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Perhaps the company is eyeing a prominent spot on the card for Jimmy this WrestleMania season.

