  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Real-life Bloodline member sets the seal on WWE star Jimmy Uso's "transition" in 2025

Real-life Bloodline member sets the seal on WWE star Jimmy Uso's "transition" in 2025

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:41 GMT
Jimmy Uso on the Road To WrestleMania, March 2024 [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Jimmy Uso on the Road To WrestleMania, March 2024 [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso will enter the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble. Like many of his peers, Jimmy has become a solo competitor on Friday nights. The WrestleMania main eventer's father Rikishi believes he will become a huge fan-favorite in 2025.

Big Jim rejoined the weekly shows in early October last year as the last remaining Bloodline member on Roman Reigns' side. Uso helped Reigns prevail over his younger brother Solo Sikoa's gang on the RAW Netflix premiere. In January, Jimmy wrestled Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens on SmackDown in singles matches.

Rikishi praised Sikoa on his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, before getting into detail about Jimmy Uso. The retired WWE Hall of Famer feels Big Jim would eventually be competition to his 'YEET' Man twin, Jey Uso, on the rival brand:

also-read-trending Trending
"You mark my words. Jimmy [Uso] is going to be a fan-favorite, household, singles competitor, in due time. While he is out there, he is smart enough to find out what works, and then he is going to bring that to television. It will be off to the rails. Who's got the biggest selling merchandise — the YEET Man or Big Jim?" [From 25:18 onwards]

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

youtube-cover

After Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa earlier this month, The Tribal Chief took some time off. He is scheduled for the Rumble this Saturday, where he could clash with his cousin Jimmy.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has high praise for Jimmy Uso

On a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. singled out and praised Jimmy Uso.

Prinze Jr. claimed Big Jim is a better promo than his twin brother Jey. He feels that the SmackDown star has massively improved and it is only a matter of time before he morphs into his own as a credible headliner.

The former writer addressed the Uso twins' tremendous work of late:

"And now Jimmy — we can get into SmackDown later but — Jimmy is now having that similar vibe now that he is healthy. And his promos from backstage I thought were better than Jey's entrance, because he's got everybody hyped up. Both those guys are doing great f**king work," Freddie Prinze Jr. said.
youtube-cover

As seen in the clip above, Jimmy Uso was wrestling The Prizefighter ahead of the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Perhaps the company is eyeing a prominent spot on the card for Jimmy this WrestleMania season.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी