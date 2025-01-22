Jey Uso's counterpart singled out as the better promo in WWE

Jey Uso can get the crowd engaged and invested in his work, both in the ring and on the mic. However, his in-ring work generally receives a mixed reception, especially from the industry veterans. The biggest catch here is that Main Event Jey consistently gets a loud reaction from fans. They love him something fierce.

Freddie Prinze Jr. noted on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie that Jimmy Uso has evolved and has managed to cut better promos than his twin brother.

Jimmy returned in the fall of last year after suffering a painful beating at the hands of his younger brother, Solo Sikoa. He worked with the original members of The Bloodline to take out Sikoa's crew and has largely succeeded. Big Jim now works solo on the blue brand. The ex-WWE writer singled out the 39-year-old athlete for his massive improvement in recent months:

"And now Jimmy — we can get into SmackDown later but — Jimmy is now having that similar vibe now that he is healthy. And his promos from backstage I thought were better than Jey's entrance, because he's got everybody hyped up. Both those guys are doing great f**king work," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [From 16:57 to 17:12]

Big Jim wrestled Carmelo Hayes last Friday in his third singles match in a year. His previous efforts were against Jey Uso at WrestleMania and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how WWE will utilize him as a singles star in the coming months.

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Jey Uso's in-ring work but wants to see him improve

Jey Uso has the biggest test of his WWE career yet at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. He will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the strap. So far, Jeyhas gained an advantage in their psychological war of words.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed Main Event Jey is consistently terrible from an in-ring standpoint. However, Cornette also noted that if the former Intercontinental Champion could improve, then he would succeed because everybody is rooting for him anyway.

Jim Cornette also noted that Roman Reigns could soon go after Cody Rhodes, which means WWE could milk the story between Gunther and Jey Uso in the coming months.

