Jim Cornette reacts to Roman Reigns potentially taking over 39-year-old WWE star's spot on RAW

The Wiseman Paul Heyman has declared that his client Roman Reigns will attempt to win this year's WWE Royal Rumble, making it the second of his career. Should he win, could he go after The Ring General instead of The American Nightmare this WrestleMania season?

The World Heavyweight Champion is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. While most fans believe The Tribal Chief will reignite his rivalry with Cody Rhodes at some point, a potential program with Gunther would be fresh. When it was brought up on Jim Cornette's podcast, the veteran introspected.

Jim Cornette claimed it makes sense for Roman Reigns to go after Cody Rhodes instead of Gunther. He also pointed to Jey Uso being positioned as the next challenger to The Ring General, adding that Reigns was less likely to take over the 39-year-old's spot on RAW.

Trending

"Well see, that's the thing. Roman has to go after Cody because it wouldn't make any sense otherwise. But since they have two World Titles, they got to have somebody who wants the other one, and that's where Jey comes in," Cornette said. [From 2:52 to 3:10]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Main Event Jey interrupted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's RAW return this past week. They are set to lock horns for the belt on January 25.

Jim Cornette hopes Gunther retains over Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man

After taking yet another dig at Jey Uso, Jim Cornette acknowledged Uso's star power through the lens of the WWE Universe. He encouraged Mr. Main Event to do better in the ring because everybody wanted to like the former Intercontinental Champion.

Be that as it may, Cornette noted that he hopes Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship over Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event because he would rather save the loss for a bigger occasion.

"Saturday Night's Main Event is fine with me, but you better not do that!" Jim Cornette reviewed Gunther and Jey Uso's RAW promo. "Maybe he [Uso] could just tighten up his work a little bit. He's got everything else, and people want to like him. [...] I gotta say I'm probably still putting my money on Gunther. It better be Gunther. They need to save him for something big." [From 1:52 to 2:44]

Gunther and Main Event Jey feuded briefly in early 2024 over the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General only narrowly defeated Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man, albeit twice. Could the third time be a charm for Jey Uso?

Is an out-of-left-field Roman Reigns program for the World Heavyweight Championship a bad idea? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback