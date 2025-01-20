41-year-old predicts Jimmy Uso's future on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is making honest attempts to find his footing on WWE SmackDown while his twin brother Jey contends for the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand. Mr. Main Event is booked as Gunther's next challenger for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Sam Roberts spoke about Big Jim and his potential role on the blue brand moving forward. As WWE seemingly moves on from The Bloodline saga's last chapter, which was a war between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa over the Ula Fala, where does that leave the other individuals connected with this storyline?

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the 41-year-old Roberts noted that the company may want to push Jimmy Uso as the top star on SmackDown, in a manner similar to Jey Uso. However, he admitted that he was a little anxious about where Big Jim would be by the end of 2025:

Trending

"I think that a similar journey is going to be attempted by Jimmy Uso, and turning him into SmackDown's big singles star Uso brother," Sam Roberts said, comparing Big Jim's run to Jey's current position on the rival brand. "I'm curious to look back on it at the end of this year. I'm very anxious to see where we find Jimmy Uso in the mix of things at the end of this year." [From 2:50 to 3:19]

You can check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

The WWE analyst also noted that the future of other members of The Bloodline, such as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, was supposedly clear now. Braun Strowman will face The Samoan Werewolf at Saturday Night's Main Event, while Tonga is believed to be feuding with LA Knight.

Jimmy Uso wrestled Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown

In a turn of events, Jimmy Uso worked a singles match this past Friday against Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion made the announcement ahead of the show, and the two worked a solid match until Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked Uso.

Big Jim had only worked two televised singles matches in the last year. One of them was against his twin brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2024, which he lost. Another one was against his younger brother Solo Sikoa. Unfortunately, he came up short in that match too.

Despite Fatu and Tonga's interference, WWE has made it clear that Jimmy won't be part of their programs. How Big Jim navigates his way on the blue brand bears watching.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback