Real-life Bloodline member told 23-year-old star she looks like Liv Morgan

A female star has commented on her likeness to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. The star who looks like Morgan is Ashley Vega, and the Bloodline member in question is Naomi.

Ashley Vega, a pro wrestler from the UK, recently made news after fans noticed that she shared a striking resemblance to Liv Morgan. She appeared on Joe Hendry's Food Fight on TNA Wrestling and fans couldn't help but compare her with the WWE Superstar.

After a fan called her 'Miv Lorgan,' she changed her Twitter name in a hilarious response. She also addressed her likeness to Liv Morgan in an Instagram comment.

"ashley vega here 👋🏻 no i am not liv 😂 i am my own person! but thank u for the compliments, she slays! thank u TNA 🙌🏼"

Vega also revealed that real-life Bloodline member Naomi once told her she looked like Morgan.

Liv Morgan came close to securing a massive WrestleMania XL match

Liv wasn't a part of this year's WrestleMania event. She was a participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Perth earlier this year.

Morgan had a strong showing in the bout and was the last woman to be eliminated by eventual winner Becky Lynch. The Man went on to compete for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title at The Show of Shows but unfortunately lost the match.

As for Liv, she is now feuding with The Nightmare on WWE RAW. On the recent edition of RAW, Liv attacked Rhea Ripley in a backstage area. She later taunted the Women's World Champion with a GIF she shared on Twitter. Liv is receiving massive support from her ardent fans, and they want nothing but to see her dethrone Mami somewhere down the line.

Liv is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Two years ago, she won the belt by cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. However, her stint came to an end when she lost to Rousey.

