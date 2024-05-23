Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacts to major WWE announcement

Zilla Fatu is one of the fastest-rising professional wrestlers in the industry. On Instagram, he recently reacted to Sexyy Red's upcoming WWE NXT appearance.

The latest NXT angle featuring Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Meta Four caught Sexyy Red's attention on X (formerly Twitter). The rapper expressed displeasure over Noam Dar's attack on the reigning NXT Champion. She tweeted about possibly hitting someone with the RKO at an upcoming WWE show.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zilla Fatu reacted to Sexyy Red's upcoming NXT appearance by sharing an Instagram story.

Check out a screenshot of Fatu's Instagram story:

At the upcoming NXT Battleground event, Williams is expected to defend the NXT Championship. At Spring Breakin', he defeated Dragunov to win the championship for the first time in his career.

Zilla Fatu opened up about his family's history in WWE

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga. Throughout the years, the Anoa'i family has been vital for the WWE.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu was asked if he preferred signing with WWE or AEW. He said:

"Yes, sir. That's [WWE] where the family started. That's where the family's at. So I want a piece of the pie. But the little PS note on the side it's like just has to make sense like, with AEW [or] just with any promotion it just has to make sense, and if WWE, you know, if it makes sense to have me which I feel like it does because I was born into it and I and I know that I'm made to do this without even knowing, it's just beautiful because we don't know like we just don't know,"

The Bloodline is making big moves in WWE with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. While the faction leader Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus, The Tribal Chief is expected to play a major role in the storyline when he returns.