Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu sends a bold six-word message

Zilla Fatu recently took to social media to send a six-word message. Fatu is a real-life Bloodline member and is currently competing on the independent circuit.

Fatu is the son of late WWE legend, Umaga. The Samoan Bulldozer was a former two-time Intercontinental Champion and competed under TNA Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Taking to Instagram, Fatu shared a video highlighting his insane training routine and in-ring drills. He also sent a six-word message.

"Proper. Preparation. Prevents. Poor. Performance. TrustdaProcess," wrote Fatu.

Check out Fatu's Instagram post:

In 2023, Fatu made his professional wrestling debut at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. He has also been making moves in Game Changer Wrestling where he primarily teamed up with Jacob Fatu but has shifted focus to his singles career since Jacob has reportedly signed with WWE. Fatu quite recently teamed up with three-time GCW World Champion, Nick Gage.

Zilla Fatu wants to sign with WWE

Zilla Fatu has expressed his desire to sign with WWE, considering his family's history with the company.

Speaking on WiLD 94.1, Zilla stated that his story is different compared to Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and even Jacob Fatu. Fatu said:

“WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole 'nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole 'nother side of the table [laughs]."

Zilla Fatu continues to grow as a professional wrestler. However, fans can expect him to sign with a major promotion once the time is right.