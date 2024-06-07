Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu warns WWE Superstars

Zilla Fatu is a real-life member of The Bloodline. On social media, he sent a warning to WWE NXT Superstars ahead of the upcoming Reality of Wrestling show.

Fatu made his professional wrestling debut in Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. He has also been competing with Game Changer Wrestling, where he primarily teamed up with Jacob Fatu. Zilla is the son of the legendary Umaga.

This Saturday at Reality of Wrestling, WWE NXT star Lexis King will team up with Danny Limelight to face Zilla and Ryan Davidson. Taking to Twitter/X, Zilla sent a message, stating he would destroy any WWE NXT Superstar who would step up to him.

Trending

"TIME TO DEMOLISH WHOEVER @WWENXT THROWS AT ME," wrote Fatu

Check out Fatu's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu has revealed his decision to sign with WWE

Zilla Fatu has revealed that he would sign with WWE and doesn't intend to become the first member of the Anoa'i family to sign with AEW.

Speaking on WiLD 94.1, The Main One stated that his story is different compared to Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

“WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole nother side of the table [laughs]."

Zilla is still in the early days of his professional wrestling career and is expected to continue on the independent circuit before signing with a major company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback