Real-life couple forms new alliance against Damian Priest! Shocking end to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown ended on a high note ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth, as a shocking twist took place at the end of the show, which cost Damian Priest his match.Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been feuding on Friday Night SmackDown for weeks, and Black has often gotten the upper hand against Priest throughout their feud. A while back, the management announced a Last Man Standing match between the two.On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown from Perth, the two stars main evented the show. After a stellar back-and-forth between Priest and Black, Zelina Vega appeared and begged The Archer of Infamy not to cross a line with her husband.Instead, Aleister Black took advantage of the opening and threw a fireball before hitting a Black Mass to secure the ten count. The real-life couple left together as Black stood tall against Priest in their feud on WWE SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the real-life couple on the blue brand.Damian Priest receives high praise from WWE Hall of FamerDamian Priest ruled the men's division on WWE RAW for months and feuded with The Judgment Day before he made his way to Friday Night SmackDown. However, he entered a new feud on the blue brand with Aleister Black and recently lost a Last Man Standing match in Perth.In an interview with Gaming Bible, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke highly of The Judgment Day and said Priest often reminds him of a younger version of The Undertaker in the Stamford-based promotion.“I’d have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest. Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker. I might have to take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Prophets, too. I could also have JD McDonagh; he could be my new X-Pac. Do you know what, I’ll just take the entire Judgment Day group while I’m at it,&quot; Dogg said. [H/T - Gaming Bible]It'll be interesting to see what's next for Damian Priest on the blue brand following the loss to Aleister Black.