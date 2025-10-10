  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Damian Priest
  • Real-life couple forms new alliance against Damian Priest! Shocking end to WWE SmackDown

Real-life couple forms new alliance against Damian Priest! Shocking end to WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:18 GMT
Damian Priest on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Damian Priest on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown ended on a high note ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth, as a shocking twist took place at the end of the show, which cost Damian Priest his match.

Ad

Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been feuding on Friday Night SmackDown for weeks, and Black has often gotten the upper hand against Priest throughout their feud. A while back, the management announced a Last Man Standing match between the two.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown from Perth, the two stars main evented the show. After a stellar back-and-forth between Priest and Black, Zelina Vega appeared and begged The Archer of Infamy not to cross a line with her husband.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Instead, Aleister Black took advantage of the opening and threw a fireball before hitting a Black Mass to secure the ten count. The real-life couple left together as Black stood tall against Priest in their feud on WWE SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the real-life couple on the blue brand.

Damian Priest receives high praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Damian Priest ruled the men's division on WWE RAW for months and feuded with The Judgment Day before he made his way to Friday Night SmackDown. However, he entered a new feud on the blue brand with Aleister Black and recently lost a Last Man Standing match in Perth.

Ad

In an interview with Gaming Bible, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke highly of The Judgment Day and said Priest often reminds him of a younger version of The Undertaker in the Stamford-based promotion.

“I’d have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest. Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker. I might have to take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Prophets, too. I could also have JD McDonagh; he could be my new X-Pac. Do you know what, I’ll just take the entire Judgment Day group while I’m at it," Dogg said. [H/T - Gaming Bible]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Damian Priest on the blue brand following the loss to Aleister Black.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications