Real-life female Bloodline sends a message to The Rock (not Nia Jax, Tamina, or Naomi)

A real-life member of The Bloodline took to social media to send a message to The Rock on his birthday.

At WrestleMania XL, The People's Champion returned to in-ring action for the first time in years as he teamed up with Roman Reigns on Night 1. After Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes on Night 2, The Final Boss announced his departure from the company, ending his latest run in the process.

On X (formerly Twitter), Vale Anoa'i, the daughter of Afa Anoa'i and Lynn Anoa'i, sent a wish to her birthday twin, The Rock.

"Today, I'm 39!! Happy birthday to me and to my cousin @TheRock," wrote Vale.

Drew McIntyre opened up on The Rock sending him a gift to announce his WWE contract extension

Drew McIntyre has opened up about The Rock announcing his WWE contract extension with a special gift. On Instagram, The Final Boss recently confirmed the news.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the former WWE Champion delivered an inspirational message and also explained why he deserved to get fired the first time from WWE. McIntyre said:

"I was fired in 2014 by WWE and I deserved to get fired. I needed to get fired to truly find myself, and 10 years later The Rock's announcing that Drew McIntyre resigned with WWE. For anyone out there who's made it and then you get knocked down in your b*tt, you got to keep fighting. You got to keep pushing forward. You got to leave no stone unturned. Put the work in, be accountable to the person in the mirror. You can do freaking anything. I've done it time and time again and this is the most recent incident of it."

The Final Boss is currently busy with his schedule outside of the WWE but is expected to continue his feud with Cody Rhodes after returning. On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, he confronted the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion and could challenge for the title at some point down the road.

