Real-life fight bothered WWE legend until the day he died, JBL says

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) wrestled for WWE from 1995 to 2009 before retiring from in-ring competition. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer recalled the conversations he had with Vader in the early days of his career.

Vader worked for WWE between 1996 and 1998 after five years in WCW. The legendary big man had a reputation as a legitimate tough guy. However, that image came into question in 1995 after he lost a real-life backstage fight with fellow wrestler Paul Orndorff.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL confirmed to host Conrad Thompson that the real-life backstage fight affected Vader's confidence:

"A hundred percent. I know it did. Vader and I were together a lot. We drank together. We rode together some. We were good friends. Like I say, he treated me like a little brother, which I loved. Every once in a while, he'd have a few beers, as you do, and start reminiscing about stuff. He would talk about it. It really bothered him. It was something that, to the day he died, that bothered him." [From 1:04:41 – 1:05:13]

Vader, real name Leon White, passed away in 2018 at the age of 63. During his career, he won several major titles, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times.

JBL on Vader's incident with Stan Hansen

In 1990, Vader's eye popped out of its socket during a match against Stan Hansen at an AJPW vs. NJPW show in Japan. The incident further cemented his status as one of the toughest wrestlers of his generation, particularly as he finished the bout.

Given Vader's reputation at the time, JBL thinks it is unfortunate that the fight with Paul Orndorff caused him to lose confidence:

"S**t happens in life, and Orndorff's a tough guy. Things happen. When two big guys go at it, things happen. But Leon I don't think had ever had anything like that happen to him before. He gets his eye knocked out by Stan, puts his eye back in, takes off his mask, and finishes the match! Leon's a tough, tough dude. He just walked into a good, solid punch, and s**t happens." [1:05:19 – 1:05:45]

According to JBL, Vader "hated" working with Hulk Hogan and frequently complained about the two-time Hall of Famer.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

