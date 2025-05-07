WWE legend "hated" working with Hulk Hogan, JBL recalls

Hulk Hogan has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling business since he helped turn WWE into a global juggernaut in the 1980s. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) disclosed details about Vader's view of The Hulkster.

Vader is considered by many to be among the greatest big men in wrestling history. In 1995, he unsuccessfully challenged Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at SuperBrawl V and Bash at the Beach.

JBL became friends with Vader when they worked together in WWE. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, he recalled how the late Hall of Famer disliked Hogan's in-ring approach.

"It wasn't frustration," JBL said. "It was way past that. He hated it. Absolutely hated it. When he came to WWE, he said, 'I'll never let anybody Hulk up on me again.' He said that a few times. He hated it. Absolutely hated it. Hogan, by the way, people have bashed Hogan. Hogan was a tough guy too." [1:09:21 – 1:09:40]

The real-life issue stemmed from a clash of wrestling philosophies. While Vader enjoyed working shoot-style matches, Hulk Hogan was in the latter years of his full-time career and wanted his opponent to ease up.

JBL said Vader repeatedly complained about Hulk Hogan

After five years in WCW, Vader worked for WWE between 1996 and 1998. He lost his final WWE premium live event match against JBL, then known as Bradshaw, at In Your House 24: Breakdown.

According to JBL, Vader frequently spoke about his disappointing experience sharing the ring with Hulk Hogan:

"He did not like working with Hogan. I don't think he thought Hogan took advantage of him. He thought he was put in a bad spot. Here you have the guy who helped create WrestleMania, who's creating the biggest storyline maybe of all time with the nWo, or about to. Leon [Leon White, Vader's real name] was put in a terrible spot, and he absolutely hated it. In fact, it bothered him enough he brought it up many times over the next few years." [1:09:59 – 1:10:28]

Elaborating on his match against Vader, JBL revealed why he almost lost his job during his early days in WWE.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

