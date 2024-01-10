Real-life frustrations may play into title feud with former WWE Champion potentially getting sc***ed, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion's future in terms of storylines may be in jeopardy, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The former champion whom the Hall of Fame journalist is concerned about is Drew McIntyre. Since he lost his title in 2021, the Scottish Warrior has been attempting to regain the belt one way or the other. This has developed into a certain level of frustration in his character, which is clearly presented on screen during RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter heaped praise on Drew McIntyre while also speculating about possible frustration on his part.

"He was on Monday Night RAW, one of the most passionate interviews I see. He displays anger better than almost anybody. He has gotten to such a pinnacle of his career in terms of the mic work, and he is at that space where there are so many roads to go, but he can't seem to get the big one done. Are they gonna scr*w our guy Drew?" [2:48 onwards]

The former WWE Champion may be wasted by WWE, according to Bill Apter

The Stamford-based promotion doesn't exactly have a great track record in terms of booking Drew McIntyre, which has made Bill Apter think that the Scottish Superstar may not get a title win in the near future either.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist expressed his concerns about Drew's current storyline not panning out for him.

"Every week, he is a little more angry and when he was watching Seth come into the ring he was cooling off just a little bit so Seth could do his words. But man, he was so freaking hot, and I think it might be you know... Sometimes the real person's frustrations... sometimes that inner you comes out in the character and maybe this is something that he is truthfully feeling is that he is angry because he is no getting to where he gets." [7:03 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew McIntyre in WWE. The star recently had an enthralling promo exchange with CM Punk during the latest episode of RAW.

