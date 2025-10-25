Real-life situation involving WWE star Liv Morgan takes an unfortunate turn

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television since the summer, after sustaining a serious shoulder injury in June while competing in a singles match against Kairi Sane on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She is currently on the road to recovery. Now, a new update has emerged where a real-life situation involving the latter took an unfortunate turn.In June, a report claimed that a man named Shawn Aaron Chan was arrested outside the Performance Center. After the investigation, it was revealed that he was the alleged stalker of a former WWE champion. The trial for this case was scheduled to begin in November.According to a recent PWInsider report, a request was submitted to the court for a two-month delay in the trial, which means the trial will now commence in January 2026, unfortunately.&quot;Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination,&quot; note in motion submitted. (H\\T: PWInsider)Former WWE Women's World Champion's previous stalker makes a massive claimIn 2015, a similar stalking incident happened with Morgan, where a man named Armando Alejandro was arrested. Now, a decade later, Alejandro has broken his silence and made a shocking claim: The Miracle Kid was stalking him and had a crush on him.&quot;I was kind of hoping that you would have been able to provide a better quality picture of Liv Morgan, considering how hot she really is, so. But considering the fact [that] she was actually stalking me and following me around, there’s not much more that I could really do. Because if she has a crush on me, there’s not much more I could really do yet. Believe in Jesus.&quot;Between all the real-life situations and her recovery journey, it remains to be seen when fans will see Morgan back in action in WWE.