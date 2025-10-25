  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Real-life situation involving WWE star Liv Morgan takes an unfortunate turn

Real-life situation involving WWE star Liv Morgan takes an unfortunate turn

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 25, 2025 03:37 GMT
Liv Morgan is former Women
Liv Morgan is a former Women's World Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television since the summer, after sustaining a serious shoulder injury in June while competing in a singles match against Kairi Sane on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She is currently on the road to recovery. Now, a new update has emerged where a real-life situation involving the latter took an unfortunate turn.

Ad

In June, a report claimed that a man named Shawn Aaron Chan was arrested outside the Performance Center. After the investigation, it was revealed that he was the alleged stalker of a former WWE champion. The trial for this case was scheduled to begin in November.

According to a recent PWInsider report, a request was submitted to the court for a two-month delay in the trial, which means the trial will now commence in January 2026, unfortunately.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination," note in motion submitted. (H\T: PWInsider)
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Former WWE Women's World Champion's previous stalker makes a massive claim

In 2015, a similar stalking incident happened with Morgan, where a man named Armando Alejandro was arrested. Now, a decade later, Alejandro has broken his silence and made a shocking claim: The Miracle Kid was stalking him and had a crush on him.

"I was kind of hoping that you would have been able to provide a better quality picture of Liv Morgan, considering how hot she really is, so. But considering the fact [that] she was actually stalking me and following me around, there’s not much more that I could really do. Because if she has a crush on me, there’s not much more I could really do yet. Believe in Jesus."

Between all the real-life situations and her recovery journey, it remains to be seen when fans will see Morgan back in action in WWE.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications