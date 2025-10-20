WWE star Liv Morgan's stalker makes a huge claim: "She was actually stalking me"

Several WWE Superstars have issued statements on social media, asking fans to respect their personal space whenever they are traveling. CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are a few names that have been extremely vocal about it.Things have escalated in Morgan's case. In June 2025, a report suggested that a man named Shawn Aaron Chan was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center and was later revealed to be Liv's alleged stalker. Something similar happened in 2015 as well, when a man named Armando Alejandro was arrested by the police outside the company's Performance Center. Almost a decade later, Alejandro is once again talking about The Judgment Day star.The former Women's World Champion's alleged stalker recently uploaded a video on his Facebook, which was seemingly about Morgan's arrest in 2024. Now, Armando Alejandro has uploaded a story, talking about The Miracle Kid.He made a huge claim in the clip, saying that the former WWE Women's World Champion &quot;was actually stalking&quot; him and was following him around. He also claimed that Liv had &quot;a crush&quot; on him.&quot;I was kind of hoping that you would have been able to provide a better quality picture of Liv Morgan, considering how hot she really is, so. But considering the fact [that] she was actually stalking me and following me around, there’s not much more that I could really do. Because if she has a crush on me, there’s not much more I could really do yet. Believe in Jesus.&quot;Check out the clip below:Liv Morgan's WWE rival, Rhea Ripley, called out fans after a major incidentEarlier this year, Rhea Ripley took to X/Twitter to call out fans who sent mail to her house. The Eradicator lashed out at fans for violating her personal space, highlighting that no one should ever send her or self-deliver a mail to her home.&quot;Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.&quot;Liv Morgan is currently out of action with a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen when the former Women's World Champion will return to WWE TV.