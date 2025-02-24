Rhea Ripley sends a horrifying real-life warning about violating her privacy by coming to her house; a big line crossed

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has sent a message breaking her character in real-life. She's sent a very serious warning after a big line was crossed and her privacy was invaded.

There has been trouble in the past with fans coming to WWE stars' houses. Sonya Deville's example, where she was stalked by a fan who appeared to intend to harm her, is something that can be remembered in recent incidents.

Rhea Ripley has now warned fans that she should never be sent fan mail directly to her house. She talked about it and said it should not happen by mail, especially self-delivered. She appears to have encountered such an invasion of privacy recently and said that it was not okay.

"Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok."

Rhea Ripley is justified in her reaction as a huge line has been crossed

Ripley loves interacting with fans and often posts on social media, takes the time to meet them at meet-and-greets and answers their questions. She has shown a willingness to do what it takes to help fans who have gone out of their way to meet her at designated venues for such interactions or at WWE shows.

However, anyone invading a star's privacy at home by delivering fan mail when the address is not public knowledge and such action has not been encouraged by the WWE star crosses a huge line. Rhea Ripley has clearly faced such interactions, whether it be self-delivered fan mail or fans discovering her address to send her stuff in the post.

Intentions can never be assumed, and there are ways fans can send her things, by mailing them through official WWE channels, be it online, or their official postal mail address.

Given the incidents where former WWE star Sonya Deville was stalked by a fan at her home, who even brought rope and other items that seemed to indicate intentions to kidnap or otherwise harm her, such reactions are very justified. The stalker was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

