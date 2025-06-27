Real-life story behind Mr. Iguana's character revealed by AAA's Konnan (Exclusive)

Mr. Iguana caught the attention of WWE fans with his performance at the Worlds Collide event on June 7. Konnan, a member of the AAA creative team, recently gave an insight into his logic behind booking the eccentric character.

Ad

In 2020, Iguana signed with AAA after making his name in the Mexican promotion CMLL and on the independent scene. He entertains fans by incorporating a stuffed iguana toy, known as La Yesca, into his in-ring performances.

Konnan spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about WWE's acquisition of AAA. Discussing the positive fan reaction to Mr. Iguana, the WCW legend revealed that the outlandish persona is aimed at children.

"We do a really good job, Bill, of attracting families and kids, right?" Konnan said. "So he's somebody we developed just for kids. That's great too [that adults like Mr. Iguana]. He sticks out. He doesn't have to have a five-star match. The guy crawls out like an iguana. He flicks his tongue out like he was an iguana." [0:57 – 1:32]

Ad

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Konnan name several AAA wrestlers who could become breakout stars in WWE.

Konnan on Mr. Iguana's unique appeal

Worlds Collide began with Mr. Iguana teaming with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. to defeat Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado. The La Yesca puppet was heavily involved throughout the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Konnan is a big fan of Iguana's act and believes fans will enjoy watching more from him in WWE:

"There's a part where they beat him up and he stays stiff, like when [an] iguana plays dead, and then he uses the stuffed animal. He incorporates it into his match, so he's very different." [1:32 – 1:44]

On the same day as Worlds Collide, Iguana appeared in the crowd at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event. The Mexican star received huge cheers when he was shown on the big screen.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More