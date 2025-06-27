Real-life story behind Mr. Iguana's character revealed by AAA's Konnan (Exclusive)

Mr. Iguana caught the attention of WWE fans with his performance at the Worlds Collide event on June 7. Konnan, a member of the AAA creative team, recently gave an insight into his logic behind booking the eccentric character.
In 2020, Iguana signed with AAA after making his name in the Mexican promotion CMLL and on the independent scene. He entertains fans by incorporating a stuffed iguana toy, known as La Yesca, into his in-ring performances.
Konnan spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about WWE's acquisition of AAA. Discussing the positive fan reaction to Mr. Iguana, the WCW legend revealed that the outlandish persona is aimed at children.
"We do a really good job, Bill, of attracting families and kids, right?" Konnan said. "So he's somebody we developed just for kids. That's great too [that adults like Mr. Iguana]. He sticks out. He doesn't have to have a five-star match. The guy crawls out like an iguana. He flicks his tongue out like he was an iguana." [0:57 – 1:32]
Watch the video above to hear Konnan name several AAA wrestlers who could become breakout stars in WWE.
Konnan on Mr. Iguana's unique appeal
Worlds Collide began with Mr. Iguana teaming with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. to defeat Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado. The La Yesca puppet was heavily involved throughout the match.
Konnan is a big fan of Iguana's act and believes fans will enjoy watching more from him in WWE:
"There's a part where they beat him up and he stays stiff, like when [an] iguana plays dead, and then he uses the stuffed animal. He incorporates it into his match, so he's very different." [1:32 – 1:44]
On the same day as Worlds Collide, Iguana appeared in the crowd at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event. The Mexican star received huge cheers when he was shown on the big screen.
