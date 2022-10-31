Real-life WWE commentary team dispute caused Vince McMahon to lose a creative team member (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich has recalled how Vince McMahon once addressed a major disagreement between two WWE commentators.

Carlos Cabrera was the lead announcer for the company's Spanish language networks between 1993 and 2022. Ed Trucco, Cabrera's first WWE commentary partner, was replaced in 1994 by Savinovich, who remained in the role until 2011.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Savinovich revealed that he was hired to work on the creative team and produce Spanish shows. However, his role suddenly changed after an alleged dispute involving Cabrera and Trucco:

"Because of an incident between Carlos Cabrera and Ed Trucco, his partner, that went into almost a shoot, and when you get Carlos Cabrera upset, that's like, 'What the heck did you just do?' because Carlos is the nicest guy," Savinovich said. "Even Jim Ross said about Carlos, 'Boy, I wish I would have had the pipes that Carlos [has].'" [1:28 – 1:55]

Hugo Savinovich remembers what Vince McMahon told him

Before becoming a WWE Spanish language commentator, Hugo Savinovich briefly worked alongside Bruce Prichard, Pat Patterson, and Vince McMahon on storyline ideas.

The Ecuadorian was informed by McMahon that his creative team role had to end following Ed Trucco's removal from the Spanish commentary booth:

"Having that [creative team] opportunity was good," Savinovich continued. "And then Vince said, 'I want you to do the show. We're just gonna go with what we should have done from the beginning, you and Carlos.'" [2:04 – 2:17]

In July, Cabrera and Savinovich reunited as the Spanish announce team for the Ric Flair's Last Match event.

On November 5, Hugo Savinovich will face El Profe at DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final (The Final Battle) in Puerto Rico. The match will be the last of the 63-year-old's legendary career.

