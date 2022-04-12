"Real needle movers" - Seth Rollins fires direct shot at Roman Reigns 

Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch were part of WrestleMania Saturday and the attendance figures have shown that might have been the superior night by an extremely small margin.

Rollins recently took to Instagram to share that the attendance for night one of the show might have had 66 more fans than night two. The former world champion has noted that this makes him, Lynch, and Stone Cold Steve Austin the real needle movers.

The Instagram post can be viewed here.

"The real needle movers. 65,719 > 65,653"

Roman Reigns has made it clear in recent months that he is the ultimate "needle mover" in WWE after becoming The Tribal Chief and dominating SmackDown as Champion for almost two years.

The term "needle mover" often appears on Reigns' shirts and merchandise, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is always quick to use the phrase when citing his status as the company's top star.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns competed on separate nights at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were once teammates in WWE, but following the final split of The Shield, the two men have gone their separate ways and become two of the company's biggest stars.

Last weekend, Rollins wrestled the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, whilst his wife Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair. Both stars lost their matches, but competed in front of an attendance that was greater than night two.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar main evented night two of the show in their unification match. Reigns and Lesnar's match was seen as the biggest main event in WrestleMania history. Following his win, The Tribal Chief is without an opponent heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

It's worth noting that Rollins is the only star to hold a victory over Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief and the two men have a readymade storyline to step into when needed.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku