Real reason why AJ Styles was bleeding during his WrestleMania 38 entrance (VIDEO)

In a moment where he was compared to Goldberg, AJ Styles entered the ring at WrestleMania 38 with blood on his face. It was a bit surprising since he isn't known to slam his head against a door like The Hall of Famer has done. However, thanks to a video obtained, we finally know why Styles was bleeding before his match against Edge at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles entered his seventh WrestleMania on Sunday, facing Edge in a dream match. The Rated-R Superstar is one of many legendary names Styles has faced at the grandest stage. Other names include The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and Shane McMahon.

There have instantly been conflicting reports on why AJ Styles walked into the ring at WrestleMania 38 with blood on the side of his face. Dave Meltzer first tweeted and said that Styles was cut from the pyro.

However, a video posted by WrestlingInc from a fan shows that Styles got the cut after hitting his head on the way to the entrance ramp. You can see a good angle from the video below:

It was an unfortunate accident for AJ Styles

It's the first time AJ Styles has had to suffer a cut during an entrance to WrestleMania. However, it didn't stop The Phenomenal One from having a great match against the 11-time world champion.

Styles has never had extravagant WrestleMania entrances, but he has always been in a prominent spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All. After recently re-signing with WWE for another few years, his reward was likely this match against Edge - a dream match between iconic superstars.

Thankfully, the cut that AJ suffered didn't affect his in-ring performance. However, Damian Priest's interference ensured that Edge beat The Phenomenal One, handing him his third loss at WrestleMania.

