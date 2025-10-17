Real reason behind Ronda Rousey’s bitterness toward WWE, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Ronda Rousey's animosity with the WWE. The star has spoken out about the company on several occasions.

In a recent rant, Ronda Rousey spoke about how WWE wanted her to face Alexa Bliss. She claimed that Bliss was no match for her in real life, and the only reason the creative pitted them against each other was because Alexa was doing great in merchandise sales. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion also recalled the time when she was asked to tap out to Becky Lynch's submission hold, and she outrightly denied the idea.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained that Ronda Rousey was having a tough time with two huge losses in her UFC career. Russo pointed out that she got lit up by Amanda Nunez on her way out of the Octagon. The veteran writer suggested that Ronda was possibly looking at WWE as a platform to rebuild her reputation and career. However, the company viewed her as just another superstar and demanded that she adhere to their rules.

"You gotta look at where she was at that point in her life. She was coming out of two losses. She was unbeatable, then she lost two back-to-back. And the last one, she got destroyed by Amanda, she got destroyed. So now, in her mind, just having to deal with that. She didn't just lose, that was embarrassing and she lost the last two fights on the way out. So in her mind, she's looking at wrestling as a way to rebuild her career in wrestling. But that's not what the WWE is looking for. To them, she's just another name on the roster. I mean, that's pretty much all she is. But she was really expecting to build her career on a different platform."

Despite her short stint in WWE, Ronda Rousey is a multiple-time Women's Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

