Real reason why Damian Priest hasn't cashed in his MITB briefcase; plans to cash in at an "exciting" time

Damian Priest won the right to call himself Mr. Money In The Bank last year. However, the WWE Universe has seen him fail cashing in his briefcase on five occasions. In an interview, Priest spoke about what was stopping him.

The former United States Champion played a pivotal role in WWE during the pandemic era. He shaped up The Judgment Day storyline and had great matches with Bad Bunny. Now, Senor Money In The Bank is one-half of the Undisputed Tag team Champions with Finn Balor.

Even though he is a current champion in WWE, Damian Priest has tried encashing his Money In The Bank briefcase on many occasions. Every time, there is a new reason why he hasn't been able to make the match official. On West Sport, Priest explained why he is yet to cash in the briefcase.

“Well obviously, I’m based on RAW and being that Seth Rollins is the champion unfortunately he’s not medically cleared, so I can’t cash in right now because officially he can’t be in a match. So I kinda have to just wait until he’s cleared or you know, if I find myself on the other show, it’d be different, but that champion isn’t around all the time either."

During the same conversation, The Judgment Day member also stated that his MITB contract is valid till July 1st, so he is binding his time and doesn't want to risk anything. He also added that he wants to become a World Champion on either show while hinting at when that could happen.

“So I still have time and obviously we got WrestleMania coming up, and that’s always a good time around that. Whether it be Mania or the SmackDown before, the Raw after, it’s always an exciting time, so you never know what could happen.” [H/T Ringside News]

Damian Priest on R-Truth's status for Elimination Chamber

R-Truth has been pushing to become a part of The Judgment Day since his return to WWE at Survivor Series last year. The back and forth between him and the faction has led to hilarious moments that have kept fans entertained.

Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day will be present at the Elimination Chamber in some capacity. However, fans are waiting to know whether R-Truth will be there. Priest funnily addressed those questions.

"Who knows where Truth is going? I don't know if he's going to Australia, or Japan, who knows where he's going to end up if he gets on a plane."

R-Truth trying to get in The Judgment Day has produced some of the most hilarious segments in recent memory.

When do you think Damian Priest will cash in his MITB briefcase? Sound off in the comments section below.