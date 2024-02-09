Damian Priest hints at WWE Elimination Chamber status of a Judgment Day 'member'

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest recently commented on whether a Judgment Day 'member' would be at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Optus Stadium will host the upcoming PLE on February 24 in Perth, Australia, the home country of the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Interestingly, Mami also graces the cover of Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Archer of Infamy on the Road to WrestleMania 40 joined Craig O'Donoghue of The West Australian and discussed defending the WWE tag titles in Perth. Even Mami is officially set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the PLE.

However, during the interview, Priest was asked if R-Truth would travel to Australia alongside other members of Judgment Day for the Elimination Chamber. Truth has continued bugging Senor Money in the Bank and the rest of Judgment Day, even though he's made it clear that the 52-year-old star is not part of their group.

Damian Priest said:

"Who knows where Truth is going? I don't know if he's going to Australia, or Japan, who knows where he's going to end up if he gets on a plane. No, it's another one of those crazy things that by accident, we just have a dynamic that the people have been going crazy about. And who would have thought R-Truth with Judgment Day, makes no sense whatsoever." [9:40 - 10:02]

Finn Balor and Damian Priest's next challengers for the WWE tag team titles to be determined on SmackDown

On this week's Monday Night RAW, four tag teams battled it out for a shot at the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles held by Balor and Priest.

The teams included The Creed Brothers, The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci), and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano).

The team of Gargano and Ciampa overpowered the other three teams to advance one step closer to the tag team championship. Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the former NXT Tag Team Champions DIY will go head-to-head against the team of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne.

The winner of the contest will face Judgment Day members for the tag team title match at WWE Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen which team will advance to the major title match in Australia.

