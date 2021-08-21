Real reason why Doudrop accepted the new name on the WWE main roster (Exclusive)

Doudrop has revealed why she accepted the new name on the WWE main roster in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Prior to her debut on RAW, she was popularly known as Piper Niven. She arrived on the Red brand as Eva Marie's nameless protege. The latter labeled Niven as 'Doudrop' in one of the backstage segments, and the name stuck with the promising superstar, and she has seemingly made peace with it.

In the interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Doudrop revealed her initial reaction to her new name and shared an insightful reason why she accepted the same.

The RAW Superstar noted that the business doesn't always grant you big opportunities, and she wanted to make the most of everything that she got. She took pride in making something like this work and insisted that it all comes down to an individual's talent in portraying a convincing character.

"When I first found out about it, my reaction was....," said Doudrop as she took a long pause to avoid saying the F-word. "But to be honest, I am really proud of myself for being able to take anything and just run with it, especially in this business if you don't get thrown a lot of bowls. I just decided to grab it and run with it. That was probably not the best choice of words but we will go with it. But I would never turn down any opportunity. This is her business where you have to make the most of everything that's given to you. If you're good at your job, you can and you will."

You can watch the full interview below:

Doudrop also acknowledged the wonderful opportunities she has received on RAW, including a match against Asuka. She is determined to make waves in the women's division and is looking forward to her time on the Red brand.

Doudrop discusses the aftermath of her encounter with Lilly ahead of WWE SummerSlam

In the last episode of RAW before SummerSlam, Eva Marie asked her protege to bring her Lilly. Doudrop went for the task but had a disturbing experience with the doll and returned empty-handed. When asked how it affected her, she said:

"Actually, probably, not even... I have had a match where we played Hungry Hungry Hippos, so I mean certainly because of the Lilly thing, I have gotten more into my spiritual side, my apartment constantly smells of burning sage, and I am constantly chiming bells because I've heard Demons hate bells. Just to, you know, cover all my bases so yeah," said Doudrop.

An empty Doudrop was ruthlessly slapped by Eva Marie when she returned without Lilly. Since she will accompany Marie during her match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, there is speculation surrounding a potential betrayal at the pay-per-view.

