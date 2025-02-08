Drew McIntyre has revealed the real reason he switched brands and moved to SmackDown from RAW after experiencing huge frustration this week. The star has talked about it.

On SmackDown this week, Drew McIntyre talked about why he moved to WWE SmackDown from RAW. He said he'd been regularly talking to himself about why he was so angry and frustrated and then found out it was because of WWE RAW. The Scottish Psychopath called RAW a toxic work environment. He said he was wondering what he would do when he got a call from Nick Aldis.

Aldis promised him that there would be no more interference and that he would be allowed to be himself, which led to his decision to change brands from RAW to SmackDown.

"Why are you so angry all the time? And I realized I am a product of my environment; RAW is a toxic workplace. Everybody tries to stab you in the back, a bunch of egos. If you're a good person trying to do the right thing and telling the truth, you're apparently the bad guy. And that bald idiot Adam Pearce has no idea what he's doing. So now I can see clearly that I needed a solution. That's when my phone rang - Nick Aldis. I've known Nick since we were teenagers. He told me, 'Drew, I want you on SmackDown. And I promise, no more bs. You can finally be unleashed. Drew will be allowed to be Drew 100%,'" he said.

Now that he's here, Drew McIntyre has got several big opportunities. It remains to be seen if he can take the best advantage of them.

