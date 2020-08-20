Real reason why Drew McIntyre is upset with Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Randy Orton turned his attention towards the WWE Championship and challenged Drew McIntyre for a match. The two Superstars are now set to lock horns in a huge match scheduled to take place at SummerSlam, with McIntyre's title on the title.

In the weeks leading up to this match, Randy Orton has preyed upon several WWE legends. But the most shocking name added to that list was that of Ric Flair. The latter was attacked on WWE RAW, and it didn't go well with Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with Fansided, Drew McIntyre was asked to comment on the incident, and the WWE Champion despises Randy Orton's actions. He went on to say that previously he didn't have a reason to 'take out' Randy Orton but now, he wants to get the job done.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say about Randy Orton attacking Ric Flair

"A couple of weeks ago, why he’s made his money, and why he is on top of the world, why he can call his own shots now is because of guys like Ric Flair. And what did he do to repair after he made one mistake? Although it was mistake after mistake after mistake that Randy’s made, Ric makes one, he punts him in the head, so that says all you need to know about Randy Orton, the kind of person he is, you don’t kick … Doesn’t care about anybody, he cares about himself. He’s not been trying to pull up the rest of the roster and guide the rest of the roster as a leader, like he should’ve been over these past few years, and my intention at SummerSlam, originally, I didn’t need a reason to take out Randy Orton."

"I was around Randy when I was younger. I remember what it was like. I remember the fear he struck in younger guys, that perhaps get us fired, I’m a grown-ass man now, the WWE champion now, I was going to take him out no matter what, I was looking forward to this opportunity to beat up Randy Orton, and now he’s giving me every reason in the world, and I take it all of the legends, including Ric Flair."

Randy Orton attacks Ric Flair

On WWE RAW, Ric Flair caught hold of Kevin Owens backstage and called him out for acting as a life coach instead of fighting inside the ring. This led to a match being booked between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton on the following week's RAW.

When the two Superstars battled, Randy Otyon managed to pick the victory, but he was not yet done. He called our Ric Flair was stepping over the line and booking this match. Following that, he hit Ric Flair with a low blow and punted him.

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

There were rumours about WWE's plan to write Flair off of TV, and they used the angle to further establish Randy Orton as a heel. He will now look to walk out of SummerSlam with the WWE Championship, but it won't be easy to beat Drew McIntyre.