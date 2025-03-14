Real reason that Jade Cargill allegedly has heat backstage in WWE revealed by former manager 

There have been allegations that Jade Cargill has legitimate heat backstage. Now, a former manager has revealed the reason for it.

Cargill allegedly has a lot of heat surrounding her at this time. The star has not had the best time in WWE after she was away from the ring for a long time, following an attack by Naomi - one that the latter has confessed now. The Storm has returned and made it her mission to destroy Naomi, but at the same time, she is dealing with rumors of real-life heat also backstage. Hall of Famer of the Stamford-based promotion Teddy Long has now had his say in the matter.

Speaking about Jade Cargill on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's, The Wrestling Time Machine, Long talked about her and revealed the real reason that she had alleged heat. He said that the star was hot-headed and didn't accept anyone saying anything to her, if she thought it was unfair. He said that this attitude can hurt a star, and sometimes you have to ease back, but that was hard for Jade Cargill.

“Let me tell you something about Jade. No offense, but she just don’t take no sh**. She one of those women, you ain’t going to go walking up in her face talking all this stuff and nonsense, because she ain’t going to put up with it. You know maybe, that sometime hurts you in a way. Sometime you got to ease back and see if you can talk things out. Jade is a little bit hot-headed and that’s hard for her. But she’s just a person who’s not going to take no mess off nobody," Long said. [4:20 – 4:46]

Long talked about how he knew Jade Cargill from having worked with her a little, and that was what he had observed.

If you use the quote from above, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

