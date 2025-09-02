Real reason why Kelly Kelly missed WWE Evolution 2

Kelly Kelly didn't show up at Evolution 2, despite being invited by WWE. The promotion wanted her in attendance, but the former Divas Champion turned down the offer.

She tweeted that she didn't think it was "the right way" to come back. This led to speculation that she only wanted to return if she was going to be in a match. However, in a recent interview, Kelly Kelly has shared the real reason behind her absence from the all-women premium live event on July 13.

Speaking on INSIGHTS with Chris Van Vliet, she mentioned that family commitments made it difficult for her to travel to Atlanta, where the PLE was being held.

"So when I got the call, it was in Atlanta, obviously. It was one of the weekends, the only weekend I had off, and my kids, I think they had something going on. And I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me there, and they wouldn’t have been able to make it. There were just a lot of different things that were kind of keeping me from going," she said.

She then talked about how dirt sheets reported that she was only going to show up if WWE put her in a match.

"Somebody on the dirt sheets was like, ‘Oh, somebody in the higher-ups said that she only wants to come back if she has a match,' which could not have been farther from the truth. I didn’t need a match to come back. If it was in LA, I would have been there, no questions asked. But to fly across the country to do that, like I said in the beginning, with my kids, I’m very picky about what I say yes and no to right now," she added.

You can watch the video below:

Kelly did mention that it was a last-minute call from WWE, and if they had informed her earlier, she might have been able to "clear everything" and figure something out.

WWE Champion wants to face Kelly Kelly in the ring

During an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked about who she would like to face going forward.

The Buff Barbie mentioned Kelly Kelly's name if she decides to return.

"Maybe Kelly Kelly. I think, like, for the most part it's Kelly Kelly. That would be really cool if she came back," she said.

Stratton has been compared with Kelly Kelly in the past, and a possible match between them could excite fans.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHTS with Chris Van Vliet and The Babyfaces Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

