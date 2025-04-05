Real reason why Randy Orton was allowed to make a controversial choice after unfortunate news

Randy Orton is without an opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was forced to withdraw from the show. The Viper wasn't pleased with the news and took his frustrations out on Nick Aldis with an RKO.

Orton and Owens have been feuding for months. They were set to square off in a match at Crown Jewel 2024, but the match never officially started as both men brawled across the arena. Owens hit Orton with the Package Piledriver, taking him out of action for several months.

The 14-time WWE World Champion returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, helping Sami Zayn during a post-match beatdown at the hands of Owens. This set up a match between Orton and Owens for WrestleMania 41, but The Prizefighter has been forced to withdraw from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Out of frustration, Randy Orton hit Aldis with an RKO, which was totally valid as he had already paid the fine in advance back in 2023. After Orton signed with the blue brand, he caught Aldis by surprise and hit him with an RKO. He later paid him a total of $100K in advance despite the fine being $50K.

Watch Orton's segment with Aldis from 2023:

It now remains to be seen if Aldis finds an alternative for Randy Orton for WrestleMania 41.

