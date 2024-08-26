Real reason Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline took Roman Reigns out on SmackDown explained by former WWE personality

Roman Reigns' return to The Bloodline story has kept fans at the edge of their seats. The Original Tribal Chief returned at Summerslam 2024 and looked pretty strong against the Bloodline, until last week on WWE SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu took down the former Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown last week, eventually leading to Solo Sikoa delivering a triple powerbomb to Roman Reigns through the announcers' table. This ended up being a game-changing segment, with Reigns falling prey to the numbers game, something he used throughout his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt, former WWE commentator, Matt Camp addressed The Bloodline taking down Roman Reigns on the blue brand. Camp stated that it was necessary for the faction to take down Reigns.

Trending

"We've seen so many other people in that pose, whether it be the current version of the Bloodline or, more importantly, Roman's version of the Bloodline. That's a very powerful statement to make; it's a very powerful image. We saw what he did at SummerSlam. We saw what he did days later when he came back at Smackdown. The second Smackdown he is back, it looks like he's going to do it again, and they don't let it happen. Now they look more on the level."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

He added that while nobody was on Roman's level, the assault helped them get close to an even playing field.

"No one's on Roman's level, but with what they did to Roman, it put them on a higher level that they need to be on. It's got to be close to an even playing field, and with Roman as a babyface, that's got to happen. Would Roman eat a finisher here or there in feuds? Of course, he did all that. I'm talking about being laid out, messed up, beaten down. And there may still be people who say, 'I don't care, I don't believe it, these guys aren't going to keep Roman down.' And that's fine. It is an uphill battle," said Matt Camp. [12.59 onwards]

Matt Camp elaborately explained that Roman Reigns getting beaten up was necessary for the story to become more interesting. With the numbers game coming into play, it is now clear that Roman needs some backup to take out the new Tribal Chief.

Who will help Roman Reigns even the odds against the Bloodline?

There are a plethora of stars who could help Roman Reigns take down the new Bloodline on SmackDown. However, the 39-year-old doesn't have a lot of friends who trust him, thanks to his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Expand Tweet

One man who has a problem with the new Bloodline and would love to accompany Reigns is Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga injured him following a brutal assault and the star has been absent ever since.

While there might be other stars who could help Reigns, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are two names that make perfect sense. While both men are a part of the WWE RAW roster currently, moving them to SmackDown to re-insert them into the Bloodline story would add a lot of excitement. Time will tell what happens next in this intriguing Bloodline story.

Please credit The Wrestling Matt and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.