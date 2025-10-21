Real Reason WWE Canceled 'Nattie Neidfart'

WWE veteran Natalya has been a mainstay of the women's division for a long time. During her tenure, she has been part of some memorable feuds and has won the Women's Championship twice.

However, she also had to play an infamous gimmick known as Nattie Neidfart, which had her character passing wind whenever she was around others, much to their disgust. The gimmick began in 2012 and was dropped quickly afterward.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the Queen of Harts talked about how the gimmick was first pitched and her initial reaction. She revealed that a writer presented her the gimmick, saying it was Vince McMahon's idea.

"I think it was just an outlandish, outrageous, kooky, crazy, wacky idea. But I was like, I don't want to fart. I just don't want to do that. But in true Natalya form, I smiled. I said, 'Of course, I'll do it. Not only will I do it, I'm going to make this amazing.' I'm going to own it. I'm going to show Vince that I'm not going to be difficult," she said.

However, after a few weeks the gimmick was dropped as the response from the fans wasn't great.

"Fans didn't like it. Fans said, This isn't good. And so they stopped. I think enough people had spoken up and said, 'The fans don't like this.' So one of the writers came up to me again and was like, 'Hey, we're not going to do the Nattie Neidfart character. There's been a lot of negative feedback about it from fans and stuff like that. We're just gonna drop it,' she revealed.

You can watch the video below:

Natalya eventually returned to being a key part of WWE's women's division without any silly gimmick.

Natalya revealed how a tragedy affected her family

During the interview, Natalya discussed the impact of the tragic passing of Owen Hart at WWE's Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999.

The WWE star added that Owen's mother, Helen, never got over it and "died from a broken heart." She also mentioned that the tragedy had a domino effect on her family.

Natalya added that this was the hardest thing her family ever went through, and it was a traumatic time for them.

