"She died from a broken heart" - Natalya opens up on traumatic time for her family after real-life tragedy

Natalya has opened up on a traumatic time for her family following a tragedy. The former two-time Women's champion is part of the famed Hart family.

Ad

While the family is renowned for its contributions to the pro wrestling business, they also experienced an unfortunate tragedy. In May 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death in the Kemper Arena during the Over the Edge pay-per-view as he was being lowered via harness and grapple line into the ring.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya talked about discovering the news and how it affected the Hart family.

Ad

Trending

"Owen and Martha lived about 20 minutes from my grandparents, we all lived in Calgary at the time. So it was just, yeah, I think that was the hardest thing my family ever went through," she said.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Natalya then mentioned how Owen's passing impacted his mother, Helen, who never got over it.

"My grandfather was much stronger than my grandmother, but my grandmother, Helen, I don't think she ever got over it. I do believe that she died from a broken heart. I think that she had a lot of health complications after that, but she never really got over Owen, and you don't get over that, but she was never okay after that. So it was very hard on my grandfather, because my grandmother was his everything. So it was just a very, very traumatic time for our family," she said.

Ad

Owen Hart's shocking death impacted the Hart family deeply and plunged the wrestling community into mourning. It remains one of the biggest tragedies in pro wrestling.

Natalya makes a big announcement

Taking to social media, Natalya revealed that she is all set to release her new book. The book will be titled "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE" and will release on October 26.

Ad

The memoir will include details of her life in pro wrestling and how she rose from the Hart Family Dungeon to become a WWE mainstay.

In the social media post, she revealed that she will be going on a 13-city tour to promote the release of her latest book.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences