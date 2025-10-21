"She died from a broken heart" - Natalya opens up on traumatic time for her family after real-life tragedy

Natalya has opened up on a traumatic time for her family following a tragedy. The former two-time Women's champion is part of the famed Hart family.
While the family is renowned for its contributions to the pro wrestling business, they also experienced an unfortunate tragedy. In May 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death in the Kemper Arena during the Over the Edge pay-per-view as he was being lowered via harness and grapple line into the ring.
During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya talked about discovering the news and how it affected the Hart family.
"Owen and Martha lived about 20 minutes from my grandparents, we all lived in Calgary at the time. So it was just, yeah, I think that was the hardest thing my family ever went through," she said.
Natalya then mentioned how Owen's passing impacted his mother, Helen, who never got over it.
"My grandfather was much stronger than my grandmother, but my grandmother, Helen, I don't think she ever got over it. I do believe that she died from a broken heart. I think that she had a lot of health complications after that, but she never really got over Owen, and you don't get over that, but she was never okay after that. So it was very hard on my grandfather, because my grandmother was his everything. So it was just a very, very traumatic time for our family," she said.
Owen Hart's shocking death impacted the Hart family deeply and plunged the wrestling community into mourning. It remains one of the biggest tragedies in pro wrestling.
Natalya makes a big announcement
Taking to social media, Natalya revealed that she is all set to release her new book. The book will be titled "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE" and will release on October 26.
The memoir will include details of her life in pro wrestling and how she rose from the Hart Family Dungeon to become a WWE mainstay.
In the social media post, she revealed that she will be going on a 13-city tour to promote the release of her latest book.
