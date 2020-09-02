Real reason why WWE does not induct referees into the Hall of Fame finally revealed

The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone had former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick as the special guest.

The legendary official answered a plethora of questions during the live Q&A session, and I got the opportunity to ask him about his thoughts regarding WWE not inducting referees into the Hall of Fame.

The Reason why WWE does not induct referees into the Hall of Fame

The 60-year-old veteran revealed that the reason why WWE does not induct referees into the Hall of Fame is because they don't want to pay royalties to the refs.

Patrick revealed that while announcers get royalties, referees don't enjoy the same privilege.

Chris Featherstone was quick to note that Nick Patrick and "Dangerous" Danny Davis were two men who were much more than just referees as they were actual heel characters on TV. As they were on-screen personalities, Featherstone felt that they deserved to get royalties.

Patrick said that in reality and from a monetary standpoint, him being a heel referee never really made any difference.

Here's what was discussed between Nick Patrick and Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

Nick Patrick: Well, they do that for a reason because they don't want to pay us royalties. You know, referees don't get any kind of royalties. Even I was on video games for three years, and they gave me a little sum of cash for doing it, but as far as royalties or anything, referees don't get that. Announcers get it. As soon as something starts to break down in the ring, that's the first they start doing screaming, 'Referees! Referees! Ahh! You know!' They've got referees out there giving medical help like we have medical backgrounds.

Chris Featherstone: I think that's weird though. You and Danny Davis really stick out as far as heel referees. Like you weren't just a referee, you were a character. I think that you and Danny Davis out of anybody should get royalties because it wasn't just kind of the referee in the backburner job. You were personalities.

Nick Patrick: Yeah, it does make us a little bit different but, eh, it does make us different, but in reality wise, money-wise it didn't make a difference.

Several iconic referees certainly deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Still, WWE may sadly never give the most underrated employees in the professional wrestling their moment in the sun.