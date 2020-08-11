Real reason why WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was 'alienated' backstage

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is one of the most highly decorated talents in the promotion today. While she has impressed many with her in-ring prowess, she has faced a fair share of criticism for receiving a huge WWE push 'only because of her last name.

It has now been revealed that not just the fans, but also Charlotte Flair's colleagues felt the same way about her during her initial days in WWE. The topic was brought up on the recent edition of After The Bell podcast as Corey Graves hosted Byron Saxton. During their conversation, Saxton recalled their days in the development territory of WWE and revealed that Charlotte Flair was originally isolated by people backstage because they thought she only got there because of her father, Ric Flair.

Saxton further went on to say that despite getting the cold shoulder, Charlotte Flair continued to focus on her goal and worked extremely hard to become 'The Queen' that she is today.

Talking about the huge shift in Charlotte Flair's character and her ability to deal with the pressure, Byron Saxton said:

"Charlotte's another example of someone who came in with so much pressure.

"The first day she walked in, you could see people alienate her because her last name was Flair. 'Oh, she got here because of her dad. She got here because of her legacy,' but she had to work her butt off, and that's someone else who, like the Charlotte Flair, 'The Queen' today was not 'The Queen' back then. She was struggling to figure out who she was, and bam! Just, you know, skyrocketed from there." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Charlotte Flair and her current run in WWE

Charlotte Flair's last title win came back in April, when she defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania. She then worked across all the three brands before losing her NXT title to Io Shirai.

Following that, Charlotte Flair started chasing the RAW Women's Championship but was written off TV with an injury angle. She is currently using her time away from in-ring work to focus on other important things.

Charlotte Flair recently revealed that she had to undergo another surgery to fix a few recurrent issues from her last cosmetic surgery. It appears that she will be spending a few more months away from WWE before finally making her return on WWE RAW as there are no plausible feuds lined up for her currently.