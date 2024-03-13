Chad Gable recently came close to becoming the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. After Gable's major loss on Monday Night RAW, he received a message on social media from Braun Strowman.

The Alpha Academy member was among the six superstars who competed in the Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's WrestleMania 40 opponent. Ultimately, Chad Gable and Sami Zayn were the final two competitors in the contest. The Master Strategist shocked fans worldwide when he defeated Gable to reign supreme.

Taking to Twitter/X, Strowman showed his support for Gable with a three-word message. The WWE Universe agreed with the former Universal Champion's take.

"We Want Gable!!!!!" wrote Strowman.

Check out Strowman's tweet below:

Wrestling Twitter mentioned that the former RAW Tag Team Champion was a remarkable competitor and deserved to battle The Ring General at The Show of Shows. Several fans also praised The Monster of All Monsters for supporting Gable.

Check out some of the notable reactions from the WWE Universe below:

Vince Russo believes Chad Gable should've been the one to challenge Gunther

After the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo said he preferred seeing Chad Gable challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo praised Gable for his in-ring skills and explained why he was a credible threat to Gunther:

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I think Gable would have been the better choice (...) for all you know, you had a little story with the daughter. At least there was something there, you know. Gable is legit, I mean, 100% legit. Would Gunther have the height and the weight and all that over him? Absolutely. But Gable is a blue chip athlete wrestler.”

At WrestleMania 39, Gable competed in a multi-man tag team match that included Braun Strowman. The 38-year-old superstar put together an incredible in-ring performance and even suplexed the former Universal Champion.

On the other hand, Sami Zayn headlined Night One of WrestleMania 39. He teamed up with his best friend, Kevin Owens, to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This year, The Master Strategist has the opportunity to end Gunther's historic title reign.

The Ring General has successfully defended his gold against former champions like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Strowman. He has held the title for over 600 days and looks unstoppable inside the squared circle. Last year at 'Mania, he defeated Sheamus and McIntyre in a hard-hitting Triple Threat Match to retain his championship.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable missing out on the Intercontinental Championship bout at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.

