"The hell is he wearing" - real story behind Seth Rollins WrestleMania attire revealed

Seth Rollins came out with a gig blue fur-lined overcoat over a mesh-covered shirt with black and turquoise colored laced tights at WrestleMania 38 for his match with the returning Cody Rhodes. The outfit was one of the most memorable at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE costume designer Sarath Ton (a.k.a Mikaze) appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed how he came up with the idea for Rollins' 'Mania outfit. Especially the lace-covered tights that he wrestled in.

When talking about coming up with the idea for the outfit, Mikaze said:

"I remember right after (Royal) Rumble he came walking back, and I came to him. This was my pitch to him. I have this idea, at 'Mania, when you walk out, I want people to say 'the hell is he wearing? a wedding dress?' And he is like, 'Okay, I see where you're going with this.' And then we started talking." said Mikaze

He described the black lacing on the outfit was originally planned to be white, but that changed when Cody Rhodes was finalized as the former Universal Champion’s opponent. This is because the white on his outfit would clash with Rhodes' attire. The attire also went from all black to turquoise and black due to a change in booking. The All Black tights were planned for a scenario where the Kingslayer would not know that he would be getting a match at WrestleMania. This changed on the RAW before the show.

Seth Rollins endorsed Cody Rhodes on RAW by shaking his hand

Seth Rollins interrupted Cody Rhodes' promo on the April 4 edition of Monday Night RAW. When the American Nightmare put a hand out, Rollins shook it. Corey Graves on commentary described it as a sign of respect.

Cody Rhodes was in the middle of cutting a promo for his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, and his family legacy. In the same promo, he also made his intentions clear about pursuing the Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Rhodes made his WWE return on Night One of WrestleMania 38, coming out as the "surprise opponent" of Seth Rollins. He defeated The Architect after hitting him with 3 Cross-Rhodes.

